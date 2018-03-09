Hundreds of descendants of those who fought in the First World War Battle of Amiens can apply for tickets for its centenary commemoration.

The ceremony, to be held in Amiens Cathedral in France this summer, will tell the story of the battle and the subsequent Hundred Day Offensive, which led the Allies to victory.

There will be 600 tickets available for the August 8 event, which is being held in partnership between the UK, Australian, Canadian, French and US governments.

Historian Dan Snow said: “Amiens might not be the most famous battle of the First World War, but it might be the most important.

“In the summer of 1918 at Amiens British, French, Commonwealth and American troops decisively defeated the mighty German Army by using a combination of new tactics and weapons that finally broke the stalemate of the trenches.

“This was the beginning of the end of the First World War and is the beginning of modern warfare.

“It is one of the most remarkable battles in British history, on the centenary we have a unique chance to commemorate it and place it where it belongs, at the heart of our national story.”

The centenary celebrations will culminate on the anniversary of the end of the war, November 11.

A remembrance ceremony at the Cenotaph and traditional veterans’ parade will be followed by a civilian procession of 10,000 members of the public.

A national service of thanksgiving will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, with similar ceremonies being held in Glasgow, Cardiff and Belfast.

Anyone who wishes to apply for tickets to the Amiens event should enter the ballot at www.gov.uk/guidance/amiens100

Applications close on April 9 at midday.