Donald Trump’s trade tariffs, medical magic and the latest on the poisoning of a former spy and his daughter in Wiltshire appear on the front of Friday’s papers.
The Times leads on comments made by Kirill Kleymenov – a presenter on Russian state television – who discussed “industrial quantities” of deaths among traitors who flee to London, adding there had been a series of “strange incidents with a harsh outcome” in what the paper calls a “stark message”.
The Daily Telegraph carries a picture of Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, who was left in a serious condition after coming to the aid of Sergei and Yulia Skripal, alongside a story suggesting half the adult population should be put on blood pressure tablets.
A pay rise for NHS workers leads The Guardian, with the paper reporting the Government will offer a 6.5% pay rise if staff give up a day’s holiday.
The Financial Times leads on Mr Trump introducing trade tariffs for steel and aluminium imports – which come with exemptions for Canada and Mexico.
The Metro calls DS Bailey a “hero” and says the officer is seriously ill in hospital but has regained consciousness.
The i suggests Mr Skripal may have been “freelancing” for private intelligence firms before the assassination attempt, with investigators seeking to discover if he had any involvement in the so-called Trump dossier.
The Independent takes the same line, and reports 21 people were treated for exposure to a toxin after the incident.
The Daily Mirror reports on the death of Antoni Imiela – the M25 rapist – while he was being considered for parole after serving 14 years in prison for raping nine women and girls.
Theresa May vowing to retaliate against Vladimir Putin is the line taken by the Sun, who report DS Bailey is “sitting up chatting” after his exposure to a nerve agent.
The Daily Mail questions whether England should take part in the World Cup in Russia this summer following the country’s suspected involvement in the Salisbury attack.
Comments