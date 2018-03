Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man at his home in Glasgow.

James Watt, 40, was found dead in his flat at Copland Quadrant, Ibrox, in February.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Police Scotland can confirm that three men – aged 18, 20 and 30 – have been arrested in connection with the death of James Watt in Copland Quadrant, Ibrox, on Friday February 23.”