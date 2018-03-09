Scottish Labour’s conference got off to an embarrassing start after the name of the party’s main founder Keir Hardie was misspelled.

A big screen in the auditorium in Dundee’s Caird Hall announced the “Keir Hardy Awards”.

Scottish leader Richard Leonard, who is secretary of the Keir Hardie Society, was standing on stage at the time of the error.

Keir Hardie must be turning in his gravy pic.twitter.com/2M7DOB7Vd9 — Peter Grant MP (@PeterGrantMP) March 9, 2018

It was later corrected but not before the mistake was derided on social media.

Critics joked the party had more in common with comedy duo Laurel and Hardy while First Minister Nicola Sturgeon simply tweeted: “OMG”.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was due to address the conference on Friday afternoon.