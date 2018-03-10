The Salisbury poisoned spy drama continues to make the front pages, while Donald Trump’s planned meeting with Kim Jong Un also grabs headlines on Saturday.

As nearly 200 specialist chemical warfare troops arrived on the streets of the Wiltshire city to assist with the decontamination operation, investigators were examining on the graves of Sergei Skripal’s wife and son, the Daily Mirror reports.

Meanwhile the Daily Telegraph says locals have accused authorities of “keeping them in the dark” after specialists from the RAF and Royal Marines began removing contaminated materials.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Residents' fear over poison risk'

On its digital front page The Independent carries a striking image of members of the Royal Tank Regiment’s Falcon Squadron, wearing protective outfits in desert combat colours, alongside police.

Meanwhile the Daily Express says Vladimir Putin has been warned he faces a “cyber war” if hackers try to attack Britain’s vital infrastructure.

The surprise announcement that Mr Trump and Mr Kim will meet sent White House staff scrambling to keep up with the developments, The Guardian says, with officials briefing that the US will take a hard line in any negotiations.

Guardian front page, Saturday 10 March 2018: US 'will take tough stance' in talks with North Korea

The Financial Times says the White House has denied the meeting itself is a concession by the US, which for decades has shunned such requests from Pyongyang leaders.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Saturday March 10

The i weekend says Mr Trump’s own staff were left astonished by the move and there are concerns among critics that Mr Kim could be emboldened if the plan backfires.

I WEEKEND: Nuclear gamble with N Korea stuns World

Breaking away from the two dominant stories, The Times reports on a proposal by Culture Secretary Matt Hancock that children should have time limits imposed when they are on social media sites.

Tomorrow's front page: Time limits for children hooked on social media

The Daily Mail meanwhile says motorists face hikes in council parking charges, with some authorities also considering charging on Sundays.

And The Sun reports that Liz Hurley has flown back to the UK after a relative was left fighting for their life after a knife attack.