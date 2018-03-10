A horde of hungry flesh-eaters has descended on London for the Walker Stalker convention.

Hundreds of fans of zombie TV serial The Walking Dead arrived at Olympia, with many getting their teeth into the event with full undead costume.

The Walker StalkerSelfie time with one ravenous walker (John Stillwell/PA)
The Walker StalkerA mask and other merchandise on sale at Olympia (John Stillwell/PA)
The Walker StalkerAnother visitor gets the point (John Stillwell/PA)
The Walker StalkerRotten luck for this character (John Stillwell/PA)
The Walker StalkerGetting to grips with the characters (John Stillwell/PA)
The Walker StalkerAnother wedding nightmare (John Stillwell/PA)
The Walker StalkerTime for lunch? (John Stillwell/PA)
The Walker StalkerMerchandise on sale at the convention (John Stillwell/PA)