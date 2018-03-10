A League Two football match was stopped for about 30 minutes so that an air ambulance could land on the pitch to help a sick supporter.

Football fans who turned up for the match between Chesterfield and Lincoln City watched patiently as the helicopter set down on the pitch at the Proact Stadium, Chesterfield, after about 26 minutes of the game.

26' The game has been stopped here at the Proact, due to an incident involving a supporter sitting in the East Stand, who's receiving medical treatment. An air ambulance will shortly be landing on the pitch. — Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) March 10, 2018

The air ambulance is now set to leave the pitch, huge applause rings around the stadium. Fantastic work by all medical staff here today. — Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) March 10, 2018

Supporters inside the stadium, along with those tuning in online, were warned the game was being stopped to make way for the air ambulance due to “an incident” involving a supporter sitting in the East Stand who was receiving medical treatment.

Stewards could be seen holding up sheets in a section in the home end as ambulance crew tended to someone in the 10,400-seater stadium.

The crowd later broke into applause as the ambulance left and both teams sent their best wishes to the sick supporter.

The air ambulance has departed. Here it is landing at Chesterfield v Lincoln, game stopped at 25:46, 0-0 pic.twitter.com/upo10ZB6H2 — Richard Wheeler (@richard_kaputt) March 10, 2018

Chesterfield FC tweeted “huge applause rings around the stadium” and “fantastic work by all medical staff here today”.

They added: “Our thoughts with the supporter involved and their family at this time. We wish them a speedy recovery.”

Lincoln City FC added: “Superb levels of respect shown by both sets of supporters as the Air Ambulance departs the Proact Stadium (@ChesterfieldFC). Our thoughts are with the supporter involved and their family. We wish them well. ”

Then there was an inspection of the area of the pitch where the ambulance landed and officials gave the green light for the match to resume.