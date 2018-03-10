One lucky winner has scooped an estimated £7.9 million National Lottery jackpot.

The winning Lotto numbers were 53, 36, 59, 03, 07, 42 and the bonus number was 50. The draw machine used was Arthur.

The draw’s guaranteed £1 million Lotto Millionaire Raffle winning code was RUBY 3145 1329.

An estimated £1.8 million jackpot will be up for grabs in Wednesday night’s draw, when one raffle winner is also guaranteed to scoop £1 million and 20 raffle players will each win £20,000.

No one matched all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks £350,000 prize.

No ticket-holders won the £500,00 Thunderball top prize. The winning numbers were 05, 04, 26, 10, 36 and the Thunderball number was 10.