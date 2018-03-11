A week after a former Russian spy and his daughter were found poisoned on a Salisbury bench, a number of the Sunday front pages look at the major incident’s wider fallout.

The Sunday Telegraph says Russian officials involved in corruption and human rights abuse could be targeted in a tough new sanctions regime in co-ordination with the United States and Canada.

Meanwhile the Conservative Party was facing criticism after The Sunday Times reported that it had declared donations of more than £820,000 from “Russian-linked supporters” since Theresa May became Prime Minister in July 2016.

The Independent features spy Anna Chapman’s comments on its front page, saying the socialite has defended Russia over the attack on “traitor” Skripal.

The Sunday Express says the spy and his daughter could have been poisoned by a parcel.

And the Sunday People has been told by a defector there are eight targets on a Russian “hit list”.

Away from the Salisbury probe and its fallout, the Sunday Mirror says it has found up to 1,000 children could have suffered in “Britain’s worst sex abuse scandal” after carrying out an investigation.

The Observer leads with a report on Government data that shows there are almost four times more men than women in Britain’s highest-paid posts.

Bono has apologised after the Mail On Sunday revealed claims that workers at a charity he co-founded were subjected to a culture of bullying and abuse.

