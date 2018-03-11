Cuts to the salaries of abstensionist MPs should also be considered if the wages of MLAs at Stormont are to be slashed, a DUP MP has said.

Sammy Wilson has argued that the Secretary of State, who is expected to decide on Assembly members’ pay this week, must look at the salaries of Sinn Fein members who do not take their seats at Westminster.

Mr Wilson said: “You cannot at the same time keep on paying Sinn Fein members at Westminster as if they are fulfilling all of their duties.

Sammy Wilson of the DUP in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings, Stormont (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Westminster is giving millions of pounds to Sinn Fein MPs who are not doing their job.

“I think if we are going to have any balance in this then we have got to see those two things linked.”

Mr Wilson was speaking on the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme.

The 90 elected representatives have continued to be paid since the powersharing Stormont government collapsed amid a row over a botched green energy scheme last January.

However, a report by former Assembly chief executive Trevor Reaney has recommended reducing MLAs wages by around £14,000.

The report also said wages should be cut two stages to around three-quarters of the current £49,500.

Karen Bradley is due to announce her decision this week.