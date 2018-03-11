Police have thanked members of the public who helped stop an attempted hijacking in Londonderry.

The incident happened in the Carlisle Road area of the city on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: “Shortly before 11.45am it was reported that a man wearing a green top and grey bottoms approached a silver Toyota Avensis which was in traffic and damaged the wipers and bonnet before entering the vehicle and trying to make off in it.

“Fortunately, members of the public intervened.”

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

The PSNI spokesman added: “Police would wish to thank those members of the public who assisted with this and appeal for anyone who may have witnessed it to contact us.”