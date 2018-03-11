Leo Varadkar insisted he’ll be back, after Arnold Schwarzenegger invited him to return to his home city of Santa Monica.

The movie star-turned-politician pressed the Taoiseach to visit him when the men met briefly on the fringes of the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas on Sunday.

Mr Varadkar was a guest at the event on what was the first day of his St Patrick’s Day tour of the US.

The Taoiseach’s opening gambit as he shook hands with the action film hero was: “I love your work by the way.”

The Terminator and True Lies actor and former California governor repeatedly asked Mr Varadkar whether he was going to visit Santa Monica.

“The question is, are you coming to Santa Monica?” he asked.

“I have been to Santa Monica many times,” Mr Varadkar replied.

The movie star told the Taoiseach he would be “always welcome” in the coastal city.

Mr Varadkar assured him he would make a return visit.

“Ireland is going to open a consulate in LA next year,” the Taoiseach added.

“You don’t have to wait that long – you come out earlier,” the former bodybuilder responded.