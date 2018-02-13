The case of England cricketer Ben Stokes will be heard at Bristol Crown Court today.

The 26-year-old Durham all-rounder – who missed the Ashes after being suspended from playing for England – is accused of affray with two other men.

England and Durham cricketer Ben Stokes, 26, arrives at Bristol Magistrates’ Court (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Stokes appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court last month alongside Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 26.

The clerk read out the charges and all three defendants indicated not guilty pleas.

The case is listed for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday morning.

It follows an incident in the Clifton Triangle area of Bristol during the early hours of September 25 last year – several hours after England had played a one-day international against the West Indies in the city.

It is alleged a 27-year-old man suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident, at which fellow England cricketer Alex Hales was also present.