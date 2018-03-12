Rescuers are searching for a vessel which issued a mayday in the early hours of the morning.

No trace has been found of the vessel Hanson 2, which made the call on the west coast of Scotland between Ullapool and Tobermory.

Whoever made the call at around 1am on Monday did not state the vessel’s exact position or how many people were on board.

Tobermory and Mallaig Lifeboats have searched the area thoroughly for six hours but have not found it.

Coastguards said a number of relay broadcasts to vessels in the area have also been made with nothing seen or heard.

No other distress alerts have been received.

Coastguards are also contacting harbour masters and appealing for information from anyone who may know the vessel.

Anyone with information is asked to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.