Police investigating an attempted murder in Glasgow are examining a burnt out car linked to the attack.

The 26-year-old victim was shot at and then attacked in Dykemuir Street, Springburn, on Thursday afternoon.

He had just left his family car when he was approached by two men who narrowly missed him with a gunshot.

But they chased him along the street and attacked with other weapons, leaving him in hospital.

Detectives recovered a Volvo XC60 on Saturday near Kirklee Green Reservoir in Ayrshire which they believe may have been used by the attackers.

It was partly burnt out but police said forensic tests can still be carried out and the car has been uplifted for examination.

Detective Superintendent Kenny Graham said: “Although we believe this attack was targeted, we still do not know the motive for the attempted murder. The victim remains in hospital and we continue to appeal for information.

“I am encouraged by the positive response we have had since our appeal and we are following up a number of lines of enquiry from information already passed on to us.

“However, I’m sure there are people out there with information about the incident and the suspects who have not contacted police and I would urge them to please get in touch.

“We cannot allow the use of firearms on our streets and it’s essential we trace those involved. Your information could prove to be the vital link in our investigation.”