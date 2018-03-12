Edinburgh Airport had its busiest February on record despite being the Beast from the East causing cancellations at the end of the month.
A total of 846,502 passengers used the airport last month, up 4.3% on February 2017.
International passengers rose by 13.4% year on year, which airport chief executive Gordon Dewar credited to new routes including 16 from Ryanair and new easyJet destinations Bilbao and Sofia as well as a boost from French rugby fans visiting for the Six Nations match at Murrayfield on February 11.
Domestic passenger numbers fell 6% compared to the previous February to 366,013 which was blamed on severe winter weather cancellations.
Mr Dewar said: “It’s encouraging to see passenger numbers continuing to grow as we add more and more destinations and routes, and delivering another record month continues our strong start to the year.”
