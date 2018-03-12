Meghan Markle wore a cream beret by Stephen Jones and sleek matching coat by Amanda Wakeley for her first official engagement with the Queen.

The American star, who carried a navy Mulberry Darley clutch bag, joined senior royals at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day service.

#Meghanmarkle as she arrives for her first official engagement with The Queen at the #Commonwealth Day Service at @wabbey pic.twitter.com/tjbRrwIcLS — PA Royal Reporters (@PARoyal) March 12, 2018

The cream sculpted tailoring Crombie coat, with upturned collar, costs £895.

Amanda Wakeley’s site describes it as “elegant, rich cream outerwear” and a “a chic cover-up as the weather turns warmer”.

Ms Markle paired the coat with a navy Wakeley dress and Manolo Blahnik BB Pump suede heels

The heavily pregnant Duchess of Cambridge wore a navy dress and coat by Beulah London and a matching wide-brimmed hat by Lock and Co

The Duchess of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Service (Yui Mok/PA)

The Queen, who is Head of the Commonwealth, wore a plum Angela Kelly coat and hat, and matching floral dress.

The Queen at Westminster Abbey (Joe Giddens/PA)

The coat featured a velvet collar. The monarch wore a diamond and ruby flower brooch and her trademark pearl necklace.