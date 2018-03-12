Rescuers have called off a search for a vessel which issued a mayday in the early hours of the morning.

No trace has been found of the Hanson 2, which made the call on the west coast of Scotland between Ullapool and Tobermory.

Whoever made the call around 1am on Monday did not state the vessel’s exact position or how many people were on board.

At around 4.25pm the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the rescue operation had been called off “pending further information”.

UPDATE – There has been no updates received or further information given to us regarding the Mayday call off received off the west coast of Scotland earlier this morning – we have therefore closed the incident pending further information. — Maritime&Coastguard (@MCA_media) March 12, 2018

Tobermory and Mallaig Lifeboats searched the area thoroughly for six hours but have not found it.

Coastguards said a number of relay broadcasts to vessels in the area have also been made with nothing seen or heard.

No other distress alerts have been received.

Coastguards were also contacting harbour masters and appealing for information from anyone who may know the vessel.

Anyone with information is asked to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.