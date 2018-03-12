Tributes have been paid to two teenage boys who were killed in a crash on a country road.

Mason Pearson and George Turner, both 17, died in a collision on the A61 in North Yorkshire on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old driver of one of the vehicles, a VW Bora, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving and later released on bail.

Tributes paid as two boys who died in #A61 Busby Stoop collision are formally named: https://t.co/8CYgdmk5Vv pic.twitter.com/BkMNOCG0Sh — North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) March 12, 2018

In a statement, George’s family said: “George was a beloved son and brother, taken far too soon. He always had a smile on his face, he was a happy cheeky chappie.

“George was a popular lad and had several very good friends. He was intelligent and highly thought of by work colleagues. He was a sporty lad and played football at Thirsk Falcon Football Club and cricket with Thirsk Cricket Club.”

They added that the Leeds United fan from Sowerby was a “bright light, who will continue to shine”.

Mason, from Thirsk, was described as a “beautiful son and brother… a fun-loving teenager with a zest for life.”

The scene of the crash on the A61 near Thirsk (Owen Humphreys/PA)

His family said: “He was a hard worker who was making plans for his future, hardly able to contain his glee at soon becoming 18.

“He loved being with his friends, and an ideal Saturday was going with them to watch his one love, Middlesbrough Football Club. The void that has been left in our life is unbearable and beyond repair.

“Our hearts are shattered, we just want our boy safely back with us.”

The two teenagers had been back-seat passengers in the VW Bora and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men, aged 17 and 18, who were passengers in the same car, remain in a critical condition in hospital, North Yorkshire Police said.

A 27-year-old man who had been driving the other car, a Ford Focus, has been discharged from hospital alongside a three-year-old girl and a six-month old boy.

A 24-year-old woman who was a passenger in that car remains in hospital and is being treated for what are considered non life-threatening injuries.