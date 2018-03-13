Theresa May’s message to Russia, the suspension of football pundit Jamie Carragher and the death of comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd make the front pages on Tuesday.

Many papers lead on the latest developments in the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, after the Prime Minister told MPs it was “highly likely” Russia was behind it.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Mrs May has given Vladimir Putin an “ultimatum”, and that he has until midnight tonight to explain the use of a Russian-made nerve agent or face retaliation for a “brazen attempt to murder innocent civilians on our soil”.

The Times reports that the PM has “cleared the way” for a cyber attack on Russia, after telling MPs that Moscow had carried out a “direct attack on our country” or had “lost control of this potentially catastrophically damaging nerve agent”.

Tomorrow's Times front page: May gives Putin deadline to explain spy poisoning pic.twitter.com/uZ2Ch4c4j8 — The Times of London (@thetimes) March 12, 2018

The Daily Express runs with the headline: “May gives Putin 24 hours to tell us truth”, while the Sun warns: “We’ve Vlad enough”.

Tomorrow's front page: The PM gives Vladimir Putin an ultimatum over the Salisbury spy poisoning https://t.co/cGNOOAJmGr pic.twitter.com/TvQcfY73m2 — The Sun (@TheSun) March 12, 2018

The Financial Times reports on Mrs May’s warning that if Russia does not come up with a “credible response”, it will be concluded “that this action amounts to unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the United Kingdom”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday March 13 https://t.co/xOlLXJkd0z pic.twitter.com/9QixSbdrrW — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 12, 2018

The i reports that the Russian state media had claimed the allegations were a “circus show in British Parliament”, while the Metro says Mrs May had laid blame for the poison attack “firmly at Vladimir Putin’s door”.

I: PM gives Putin spy poisoning ultimatum #tomorrowspaperstodsy pic.twitter.com/gAZ0Cs2IFE — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 12, 2018

“How can we go to Putin’s World Cup now?”, asks the Daily Mail, as it reports that England’s participation in the event had been thrown into doubt amid the “dramatic” Commons statement from Mrs May.

The Guardian also leads with the PM’s speech, and that she had revealed Boris Johnson had summoned Russia’s ambassador to Whitehall.

The paper also features a striking image of popular comic Sir Ken, who died on Sunday at the age of 90.

The Guardian front page, Tuesday 13 March 2018: May points the finger at Russia over ‘reckless’ poisoning of spy pic.twitter.com/ilfa6XcYYK — The Guardian (@guardian) March 12, 2018

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports that the parents of a young fan spat at by Jamie Carragher had begged Sky not to sack the football pundit.