An explosion has struck the convoy of the Palestinian prime minister during a rare visit to Gaza, sparking fears of an assassination attempt.

Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah was unharmed but his Palestinian Authority quickly accused Gaza militants of trying to kill him.

Three of the vehicles in his convoy were damaged, with their windows blown out. One had signs of blood on the door.

Mr Hamdallah, who operated in the West Bank, arrived in Hamas-run Gaza to inaugurate a long-awaited sewage plant project.

The World Bank, European Union and other European governments have paid nearly 75 million US dollars in funding.

Hamas’ takeover of Gaza from the Palestinian Authority in 2007 and the ensuing Israeli-Egyptian blockade, power shortages and conflicts have delayed the opening of the project for four years.