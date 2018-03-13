There is “no cast iron assurance” Cornish pasties will retain their protected EU status post Brexit.

Currently only pasties made in Cornwall from a traditional recipe can be called “Cornish pasties”.

The pasties were given protected geographical indication (PGI) status by the European Commission in 2011.

The status means the pasty has the same standing as Roquefort cheese, Champagne and Jersey Royal potatoes.

However at business questions in the Commons Business Minister Andrew Griffiths told MPs after exit day there was no “cast-iron assurance that UK products will remain protected”.

His comment came in response to South East Cornwall MP Sheryll Murray, who asked: “Can he assure me that protected status for Cornish produce like the Cornish pasty will not be compromised post Brexit?”

Was that a pro Brexit Tory MP from Cornwall asking how EU protected status on the Cornish pasty will apply after Brexit? Um. Someone's going to have to tell her — Alison McGovern (@Alison_McGovern) March 13, 2018

Mr Griffiths responded: “I have knowledge of a Cornish pasty and indeed a Cornish clotted cream.

“All of those products will achieve UK geographical indications and will continue to be protected in the UK after EU exit.

“As negotiations are ongoing I cannot right now give her a cast-iron assurance that UK products will remain protected in the EU after exit, but I can categorically state that this is the Government’s clear objective.”

A PGI is one of three European designations created to protect regional foods that have a specific quality, reputation or other characteristics attributable to that area.

It acts like a trade mark and stops manufacturers from outside a region copying a regional product and selling it as that regional product.