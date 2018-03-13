The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry have praised “impressive” and “inspiring” police officers, staff and volunteers who have won awards for their work.
The brothers met winners of the Metropolitan Police Excellence Awards at a reception in Kensington Palace where one officer joked William’s children could join the police cadets.
William and Harry also met Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood who won an outstanding contribution award for his efforts in rushing to help Pc Keith Palmer during the Westminster terror attack.
