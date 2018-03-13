The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry have praised “impressive” and “inspiring” police officers, staff and volunteers who have won awards for their work.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick makes a speech during the reception (Adrian Dennis/PA)

The brothers met winners of the Metropolitan Police Excellence Awards at a reception in Kensington Palace where one officer joked William’s children could join the police cadets.

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry chat to Ms Dick (Adrian Dennis/PA)

William and Harry also met Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood who won an outstanding contribution award for his efforts in rushing to help Pc Keith Palmer during the Westminster terror attack.

Prince Harry talks to Tobias Ellwood, who received a police bravery award at the Met Excellence Awards (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Today, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry met the inspirational winners of The Met Excellence Awards. The Awards took place last week and recognise @metpoliceuk officers, staff and volunteers for their work serving and protecting the public. pic.twitter.com/iDsDG0YlmW — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 13, 2018

Recipients of the Met Excellence Awards during a reception at Kensington Palace (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Prince Harry meets police officers, staff and volunteers honoured by the Metropolitan Police in the Met Excellence Awards (Adrian Dennis/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge greets guests at the event (Adrian Dennis/PA)

The Duke and Prince Harry heard about many inspiring and humbling acts of bravery and dedication by @metpoliceuk officers and staff, as well as the work of volunteers who selflessly give up their time to keep London safe. pic.twitter.com/UgYWs6X4sL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 13, 2018

Police officers attending the reception (Adrian Dennis/PA)