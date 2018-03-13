A girl has been indecently assaulted while she was walking home alone at night in North Lanarkshire.

The 15-year-old was on Glenmore Road at Eribol Walk, Newarthill at around 8.45pm on Sunday when she was approached by a man.

He had been heading towards Newarthill Road, Carfin, when he put his arm around her and indecently assaulted her.

She managed to escape uninjured but was left “very shaken up” by the attack.

Police Scotland is appealing for information after a teenage girl was indecently assaulted on Sunday 11 March 2018 in Newarthill. https://t.co/Mb90jDZ9se — LanarkshirePol (@Lanarkshire_Pol) March 13, 2018

Detective Sergeant Jim Williamson, Wishaw Police Office, said: “This incident has left a 15-year-old girl very shaken up and extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the man responsible for this assault.

“The incident happened in a residential area and therefore there may have been people coming and going at that time of night who may have seen something that can help us.”

The man is described as white, 6ft of slim build, clean shaven with dark hair and a long fringe that was swept to the side.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black jacket or top with white stripes on the sleeves, blue jeans and black trainers.

Officers urged anyone with information to contact them via 101 quoting incident number 3918 of Monday, March 12 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.