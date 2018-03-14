A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after two teenagers were killed in a motorbike crash.

Paramedics gave CPR but the 18 and 19-year-old victims were pronounced dead at the scene at 11.30pm on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

Their bike was travelling along Broadway West in Walsall before it was in a crash with a Rover between the junctions of Lord Street and Alexandra Road.

The car driver, a 58-year-old man from Walsall, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving.

The force said the teenagers’ next of kin had been informed and the Rover driver remained in police custody.

Officers have cordoned off the road and carried out a crash reconstruction analysis to determine how it happened.

Police Constable Karl Davies from the collision investigation unit, said: “This is a heart-breaking incident in which two young men have lost their lives.

“It appears they were heading home together from work when the collision happened.

“Our officers have conducted house to house inquiries and are in the process of seizing CCTV in the area in a bid to build up a picture of what happened in the moments leading up to the collision.

“Broadway is one of the main routes into Walsall and I’m sure that other road users will have witnessed the collision or the bike riding along the road.

“I’d urge anyone with information to contact the unit as soon as possible.”