A man from Cumbria has been charged with a terrorism offence.

Shane Fletcher, 20, of Wastwater Avenue in Workington, has been charged with possession of a document or record containing information of use to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The police spokesman said officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West and Cumbria Constabulary executed a warrant at a house in Cumbria on Saturday but that there was not believed to be any ongoing threat to the community.