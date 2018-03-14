Police are hunting a “violent” prisoner who failed to return from home leave.

Anthony McGinley, 33, had been on home leave from HMP Castle Huntly near Dundee but officers are now appealing for information on his whereabouts.

Police said he is “known to be violent” and should not be approached, with the public urged to call 101 if seen.

The 33-year-old is 5ft 9in with an average build, dark brown hair and green eyes.

He is believed to have connections in Hamilton and the Castlemilk area of Glasgow.

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of 33-year-old Anthony McGinley, who is a convicted prisoner currently serving a sentence at HMP Castle Huntly, by Dundee.

“His temporary release licence has been revoked whilst away on home leave.

“McGinley is known to be violent. If seen, he should not be approached and Police Scotland should be called on 101.

“Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”