Spit-shame soccer star Jamie Carragher will face no further action after being spoken to by police over spitting in the face of a 14-year-old girl.

The former Liverpool and England defender was spoken to by officers on Wednesday over the incident which has seen him dropped from his £1m role as a Sky Sports pundit.

Carragher was filmed by another motorist, Andy Hughes, light-heartedly goading the Anfield legend after Liverpool’s loss to bitter rivals Manchester United last Saturday.

The 40-year-old then leaned out of the driver’s window of his Range Rover before spitting at the other car – hitting the other driver’s 14-year-old daughter in the face.

Sky Sports has suspended Carragher from his job as TV pundit until the end of the season, a role reportedly worth £1 million.

On Wednesday a spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a crime of assault would be recorded but it had been decided it was not in the public interest to pursue a prosecution.

The force said: “We have spoken to all parties involved and it was agreed that a prosecution would not be sought in relation to this incident.

“As per NCRS (National Crime Recording Standard) policy a crime was recorded for section 39 assault.

“However, without a desire to seek a prosecution by those involved, it was determined it would not be in the interest of the public to take this matter further.

“The crime has now been closed.”

Mr Hughes, who filmed the footage while driving, is understood to have agreed to go on a driving improvement course.

A contrite Carragher has repeatedly apologised for his “moment of madness” both to Mr Hughes, his daughter, and football fans in general.

Saturday’s incident, following Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat, sparked disgust at the former player’s behaviour while many Liverpool fans and others inside football, including fellow Sky pundit Gary Neville, have come out to defend Carragher.

But Sky Sports said Carragher will not be paid for the duration of his suspension and it had taken the decision to bench him following an internal review.

Sky said in a statement: “Jamie has taken full responsibility for what has happened and we will ensure he gets the help he needs to guarantee something like this never happens again.

“Before the start of the next season we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role.”

It is not clear if he will be back on screen in time for this summer’s World Cup.

On Wednesday Carragher again apologised publicly and posted another message on Twitter, taking full responsibility after it emerged that Mr Hughes and his family, from Colywn Bay, North Wales, have received abuse and death threats for his role in the incident.

Mr Hughes was warned by the police for using his phone to film Carragher while both were driving but no further action will be taken against him and the ex-England defender has asked his Twitter followers to “please leave the family alone”.