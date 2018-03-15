A detective constable has appeared in court to deny perverting the course of justice.

DC Lucy Page of Leicestershire Police allegedly provided incorrect information to a senior police officer between October 16 and October 25 last year.

A court heard the information – and an alleged falsification of a custody record sheet – intended to extend the period of time a suspect was in custody.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old spoke only to confirm her name and to deny the charge in an eight-minute hearing at Leicester Crown Court.

Judge Marcus Tregilgas-Davey granted Page unconditional bail until her four-day trial scheduled for December 17.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police said Page, of Old Station Road, Syston, Leicester, had been suspended from the force.