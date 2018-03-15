Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has resigned following a crisis over the killing of a journalist.

President Andrej Kiska has accepted the resignation and asked Peter Pellegrini, Mr Fico’s deputy prime minister, to form a new government.

Tens of thousands of Slovaks rallied last week to demand the government’s resignation over the deaths of Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova.

Mr Fico’s resignation is meant to keep the current three-party coalition in power and avoid the possibility of early elections.

Mr Pellegrini, who is from Mr Fico’s leftist Smer Social Democracy, will form the same coalition with the Most-Hid party representing ethnic Hungarians and the ultra-nationalist Slovak National Party.

The coalition has a majority in Parliament.