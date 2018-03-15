A civil servant and a parliamentary researcher are to wed after a surprise proposal in front of onlookers in the House of Commons.

The very public proposal was orchestrated by 32-year-old Matthew Reville, from South Norwood, and posted in a video on Twitter.

Civil servant Matthew Reville proposed to parliamentary researcher Rachel Evans, on Friday March 9 (Matthew Reville/PA)

Mr Reville, who works in the civil service, got down on one knee last Friday, nearly two years after meeting his fiancee Rachel Evans, also 32, from Twickenham.

“I told Rachel the time we’ve spent together has been the best period of my life and that I want to share the rest of my life with her,” he said.

Motion proposed on the floor of the House… @Rachel_L_Evans pic.twitter.com/pggDPmUMCi — Matthew Reville (@MatthewReville) March 15, 2018

“We are both quite private people, so I thought I’d surprise her with a very public proposal. We told all our family and then a few days later put it on social media to tell friends.”

Mr Reville said he chose to propose in the Commons because his partner works in Parliament as a researcher “and it seemed a suitable place for the biggest event of our lives so far”.

“I asked Rachel to give a tour of the House to a colleague, who was actually there to film the big moment. We couldn’t be happier.”

Mr Reville said the couple ‘couldn’t be happier’ (Matthew Reville/PA)

Speaking on Twitter, Mr Reville added that he timed the proposal for when the fewest tourists would be there, but the one group that was were all lovely.

Debbie Abrahams, Labour MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth responded to the video, captioned “motion proposed on the floor of the House” by saying: “Dear @Rachel_L_Evans congratulations!! Must be the best proposal on the floor of the House for many years!! Xx”