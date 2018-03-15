The Prime Minister has engaged in a fist-bump with a member of the public during a walkabout.
Theresa May bumped fists with a woman as she visited Salisbury, the scene of the nerve agent attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
She was leaving the Guildhall in Salisbury after meeting members of the emergency services and military, who have been working on the investigation.
Hundreds of members of the public began to gather as the broadcast cameras were set up outside waiting for her.
The Prime Minister’s former aide Nick Timothy suggested that it is not the first time Mrs May has engaged in a fist-bump.
The former joint chief of staff at Number 10 hinted that special adviser Sheridan Westlake was a fan of the greeting.
Comments are closed on this article.