The Prime Minister has engaged in a fist-bump with a member of the public during a walkabout.

Prime Minister Theresa May fist bumps a member of the public as she greets people after visiting the scene where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found after they were poisoned with a nerve agent, in Salisbury (Toby Melville/PA)

Theresa May bumped fists with a woman as she visited Salisbury, the scene of the nerve agent attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

She was leaving the Guildhall in Salisbury after meeting members of the emergency services and military, who have been working on the investigation.

Hundreds of members of the public began to gather as the broadcast cameras were set up outside waiting for her.

Prime Minister Theresa May fist bumps a member of the public during a visit to Salisbury Find more: https://t.co/hd3mGCBBBX pic.twitter.com/rS5sUk0i6L — PA Images (@PAImages) March 15, 2018

The Prime Minister’s former aide Nick Timothy suggested that it is not the first time Mrs May has engaged in a fist-bump.

You can’t work in the same building as the great Sheridan Westlake and not know how to do a good fist bump. https://t.co/8bMXSB9qrz — Nick Timothy (@NickJTimothy) March 15, 2018

The former joint chief of staff at Number 10 hinted that special adviser Sheridan Westlake was a fan of the greeting.