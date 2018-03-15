Pupils and staff at a school were ordered to stay indoors after part of its roof became loose in strong winds – two years after a wall collapsed during a storm.

Concerns were raised at Oxgangs Primary School in Edinburgh on Thursday about the weather causing flashing to flap about.

Children and workers were told to remain inside until an inspection could be carried out and the site was made safe.

In January 2016, tonnes of masonry fell at the school during a storm but did not result in any injuries.

The collapsed wall at Oxgangs Primary School in 2016 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A Scotland-wide independent inquiry was then set up to investigate defects in schools built under a public private partnership (PPP) contract.

A City of Edinburgh Council spokeswoman said: “A section of flashing on the school’s roof was found to be loose this morning and flapping in the wind.

“Officers from the council and our PPP provider attended on site immediately and it was made safe.

“The health and safety of our pupils and staff is of paramount importance.”