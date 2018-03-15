A newly-installed pedestrian bridge has collapsed at Florida International University, trapping at least five vehicles underneath.

Live television reports showed several people loaded onto ambulances immediately after the collapse.

There was no immediate report of injuries or any fatalities from authorities.

The 950-ton span was installed on Saturday.

The main part of the 174-foot span was assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end.

Video showed fire engines, police and other emergency vehicles at the scene.