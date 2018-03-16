A joint statement by the leaders of Britain, the US, Germany and France blaming Russia for the Salisbury poison attack leads many papers on Friday.

The four allies said it was “an assault on UK sovereignty” and a breach of international law that “threatens the security of us all”.

The Times leads with the joint statement, saying the West had united to unequivocally condemn President Vladimir Putin’s “regime”.

Tomorrow's Times front page: 55 years after he was killed, John F Kennedy gives his final speech

“Putin the pariah” reads the Metro front page, saying Russia found itself “out in the cold” as a result of the Salisbury incident.

The i says the development puts Western powers and Russia on the “most confrontational footing since the Cold War”.

The Independent leads with the “landmark” statement beneath a picture of Prime Minister Theresa May’s “fist bump for Salisbury” with a local resident.

Meanwhile in The Guardian, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has urged caution over the pace of the reaction to the events in Salisbury, defying critics in his own party to warn Mrs May against “rushing way ahead of the evidence”.

Guardian front page, Friday 16 March 2018: Corbyn defies critics to warn against rush to judgment on spy poisoning

However there are growing calls for a mass boycott of the World Cup in Russia in the summer, the Daily Express says.

Meanwhile The Scotsman leads with a row over former SNP leader Alex Salmond and a former MP over their work for Russia Today.

Intelligence agencies believe the nerve agent was planted in the luggage of Mr Skripal’s daughter, Yulia, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Nerve agent 'planted in daughter's suitcase'

The Financial Times leads with the joint statement and also covers Unilever’s decision to relocate its headquarters from the UK to the Netherlands.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, London edition, Friday 16 March

One of Britain’s oldest engineering companies, GKN, could survive a hostile takeover bid after Airbus, an investment firm and MPs objected, the Daily Mail reports.

The Sun reports on allegations that involve soldiers from the Household Cavalry, the first regiment Prince Harry joined after completing officer training at Sandhurst.

Tomorrow's front page: Four soldiers from Prince Harry's old regiment caught snorting cocaine in Windsor pub

The Daily Mirror leads with the Crown Prosecution Service’s decision that Poppi Worthington’s father Paul, 50, will not face any legal action over the 13-month-old’s death.