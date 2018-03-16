Police have arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of harassment in connection with an inquiry into the sending of animal-themed greetings cards to a woman.

A woman in her forties contacted police in January 2016 about cards she had been receiving from a person called ‘Gordon’.

Earlier this week, police launched a public appeal for information saying the cards have been sent over six years and have become more graphic and threatening in nature.

It was believed the cards had been sent from somewhere within the Bristol postmark area.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman: “We’ve arrested a 68-year-old man in connection with our investigation into a harassment inquiry.

“The man, from east Somerset, was arrested yesterday on suspicion of harassment. The arrest relates to greeting cards containing threats sent to a woman in the Bristol area.

“The man was interviewed and released under investigation while our inquiries continue.”