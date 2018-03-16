A British Airways pilot has been told to pay his ex-wife nearly £600,000 by a divorce court judge following the latest hearing in a long-haul money battle.

Mr Justice Mostyn has also imposed an e-mail ban on Richard Wilmot after Viki Maughan complained about messages sent to her solicitor.

He ordered Mr Wilmot, who now flies with Turkish Airlines, to stop sending messages to the lawyer’s private email address.

The judge has outlined his decisions in a ruling after analysing the latest leg of the case at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

He said Mr Wilmot should pay £593,598 – a sum which including money owed for child support and lawyers’ bills.

The couple divorced more than 15 years ago after a marriage lasting less than a decade, but litigation has continued.

Mr Wilmot has been unhappy about orders relating to the payment of child maintenance.

Last year three Court of Appeal judges dismissed an attempt he made to overturn rulings made by Mr Justice Mostyn.