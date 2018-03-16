Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of two teenage girls who are believed to have disappeared together.

Charmaine Charlesworth and Mercy Russell, both 15, who are from Cullompton in Devon, are believed to be together.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the teenagers have links to areas including Torbay, Bovey Tracey and Newton Abbot.

They are also thought to have contacts in the Ealing area of West London.

"Both girls were reported missing at around 9pm on March 8. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101@dc.police.uk quoting log 810 8/3/18."

“Both girls were reported missing at around 9pm on March 8,” a police spokesman said.

“Police are appealing to the public for help to locate them.”

Charmaine is described as 5ft 4ins tall with long, straight black hair. She was last seen wearing a grey coat, black Adidas jacket, blue jeans and purple shoes.

Mercy is described as 5ft 8ins tall with shoulder-length brown hair, which is shaved at the side. She was last seen wearing a grey and black tracksuit and carrying a small Adidas bag.