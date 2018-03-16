A detective who got caught up in the nerve agent attack in Salisbury is no longer in a critical condition.

Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, who was also part of the initial response to the incident, is conscious and in a stable condition, NHS England has said.

Sergei Skripal, the ex-Russian spy who was the target of the attack, and his daughter Yulia remain in a critical but stable condition after being exposed to a nerve agent.

Police in protective suits at The Maltings shopping centre, where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found critically ill (Ben Birchall/PA)

All three patients are being treated in intensive care at Salisbury District Hospital.

Lorna Wilkinson, director of nursing at Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Today’s news about the improvement in Sgt Bailey’s health is very welcome.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all our staff who’ve been working tirelessly to give outstanding care to him, as they do with all our patients.

“In addition to the three inpatients at our hospital, we’ve been assessing and discharging a number of other people from the community who’ve had concerns. I want to reassure everyone that none of these people have needed treatment.”