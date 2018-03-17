The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will brave snowy conditions to celebrate St Patrick’s Day today by attending a parade of the Irish Guards.

William, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, and heavily pregnant Kate will visit the 1st Battalion at their base in Hounslow, west London.

They will watch 350 soldiers arrive on the Parade Square, where the expectant royal will present the shamrock to officers and warrant officers.

Irish wolfhound Domhnall, who the royals have met before, is expected to lead the procession in his role as mascot.

The royals are set to meet Domhnall again (Sgt Rupert Frere/MoD/Crown/PA)

The regiment will then continue a march-past, with William taking the salute.

It is expected that the festivities will be held in testing conditions, as temperatures plummet towards zero and snowfall makes a surprise return.

The Irish Guards will be well prepared for the downturn, having recently conducted the Changing of the Guard in the heavy snow during Storm Emma.

William and Kate will escape the cold by finishing their visit at the Guardsman’s lunch, where the longest-serving guardsman is to propose a toast to the royals and thank the duchess for presenting the shamrock.

The Duke of Cambridge last year sipped on a pint of Guinness as a nod to the tradition of the day.

The couple are expecting their third child this year.