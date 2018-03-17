The investigation into the death of a Russian businessman in London features prominently on the front pages this Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police revealed on Friday that they had launched a murder investigation into the death of Nikolay Glushkov, after a post-mortem concluded he had died from “compression to the neck”.

The Guardian reports that the Met’s counter-terrorism command is retaining its lead role in the investigation “because of the associations Mr Glushkov is believed to have had”.

The i claims Mr Glushkov was due in the High Court on the day of his death, and adds that police have not found any evidence to link the incident to the nerve agent attack in Salisbury.

But the Daily Telegraph says that the revelations from the Met had prompted fears that a new Moscow-sponsored attack had been carried out on UK soil.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports on the court case of the Parsons Green Tube bomber, who was convicted on Friday of trying to kill 93 commuters with a homemade bomb on September 15.

The paper claims the 18-year-old had admitted to Home Office officials that he was trained to kill by Islamic State, and that his foster parents were demanding answers as to why nothing was done to stop him.

The Times leads on more allegations against Oxfam, reporting that the charity had been “engulfed” by a second sex scandal over the conduct of its staff in Haiti.

The paper claims a senior employee had been kept in the country for more than a year after the charity realised he was a “sexual predator”.

The Daily Star leads on calls by MPs to postpone this year’s World Cup in Russia, while the Daily Express says Prince Harry sparked a political row after highlighting shrinking Ministry of Defence budgets in a speech.

And the Financial Times reports that a transatlantic rift had widened after Washington opposed the EU’s plans for a levy on digital revenues and Brussels set out its counter-measures to US steel and aluminium tariffs.