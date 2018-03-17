A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two women were shot dead at a house in East Sussex, police said.

Two other women – including one who is pregnant – were led to safety by officers at the scene on Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on Friday night.

Both were uninjured but were taken to hospital suffering from shock, Sussex Police said.

Police at the scene where two women were shot dead

Officers were called to the house at 7.43pm on Friday, and a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder two hours later.

Police said the victims, aged 32 and 53, were known to the suspect and a firearm has been recovered.

Temporary chief superintendent Jason Taylor told reporters: “I would like to begin by saying our thoughts are with the family and friends of the two women who tragically died following a shooting at a house in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, last night.

“Officers responded immediately to reporting of a shooting shortly before 7.45pm.

Investigations into the incident are continuing

“Officers and staff from the Surrey and Sussex major incident team are leading the investigation, supported by local policing teams.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the murders but are appealing for witnesses to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Winlot.