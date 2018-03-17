Stateside Ireland rugby fans witnessed a fairytale in New York as their side delivered a historic Six Nations Grand Slam.

As the famous St Patrick’s Day parade proceeded along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, supporters gathered in nearby Irish bars to watch the team’s tilt at glory at Twickenham.

There were joyous scenes inside The Pig N Whistle on 3rd Avenue after the final whistle confirmed the third Grand Slam in Ireland’s history.

Andy O’Sullivan from Killarney, Co Kerry, said he thoroughly enjoyed the match. “What a great result,” he said.

“It’s a double victory for Ireland, number one with the Grand Slam win and number two with the parade.”

He said it was his first time to see the parade in New York.

Husband and wife Joe and Edel Mulcahy from Co Tipperary came over to New York to see the parade but managed to watch the match too at the bar in Fitzpatrick’s hotel in Manhattan.

Many Irish rugby fans were able to watch on TV in New York’s bars (Niall Carson/PA)

“It was just brilliant,” said Mr Mulcahy. “Just to beat them was great.

“Beating England and winning the Grand Slam in the same day,” he said, was very special.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar congratulated the Irish rugby team on their achievement after taking part in the New York City parade.

“There can be no better feeling than lifting the cup as Grand Slam champions on this special day, our National Day,” Mr Varadkar said.

“It is a truly proud moment for Irish people at home and throughout the world today and one that will remain in our memories for many years to come.”

He added: “They showed great skill and determination, not only in tough conditions today, but throughout the whole tournament to become champions.

“They have set an impressive example of what can be achieved in sport through focus, hard work and an unbreakable team resolve.”