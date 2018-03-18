A fortnight on from the Salisbury spy poisoning and the crisis continues to unfold on Sunday’s front pages.
Russia responded to Theresa May’s expulsion of 23 Kremlin diplomats from Britain by ejecting the same number of UK officials, shutting the British consulate in St Petersburg and halting work by the British Council in the country.
“Detailed conversations” have since been taking place in London over Britain’s next steps, a UK Government source told The Sunday Telegraph.
The Mail on Sunday leads with expectations the Prime Minister will launch further action with a crackdown on Russian “dirty money” in London.
According to the Sunday Express, 1,000 oligarchs face a travel ban.
Striking a different tone, The Independent has heard from a former British ambassador to Moscow, who rebuked senior ministers for making “much too wild” public comments on the crisis.
In other news, a whistleblower has told The Observer how a data analytics firm used by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign allegedly collected information from millions of Facebook profiles to develop vote prediction software.
The Sunday Mirror follows up its investigation into sex abuse “gangs” in Telford, Shropshire.
US actress Rose McGowan has told the Sunday People about her experience speaking out about Harvey Weinstein.
