A fortnight on from the Salisbury spy poisoning and the crisis continues to unfold on Sunday’s front pages.

Russia responded to Theresa May’s expulsion of 23 Kremlin diplomats from Britain by ejecting the same number of UK officials, shutting the British consulate in St Petersburg and halting work by the British Council in the country.

“Detailed conversations” have since been taking place in London over Britain’s next steps, a UK Government source told The Sunday Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Britain to punish Putin's cronies' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GuB7KEFmkD — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 17, 2018

The Mail on Sunday leads with expectations the Prime Minister will launch further action with a crackdown on Russian “dirty money” in London.

Tomorrow's front page: Blackout threat to Britain as Putin hits back #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/PrO694BHEI — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) March 17, 2018

According to the Sunday Express, 1,000 oligarchs face a travel ban.

SUNDAY EXPRESS: May stands up to Putin #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/LytzIPKz9D — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 17, 2018

Striking a different tone, The Independent has heard from a former British ambassador to Moscow, who rebuked senior ministers for making “much too wild” public comments on the crisis.

In other news, a whistleblower has told The Observer how a data analytics firm used by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign allegedly collected information from millions of Facebook profiles to develop vote prediction software.

The Observer front page, Sunday 18 March 2018: Revealed: 50m Facebook files taken in record data breach pic.twitter.com/P728OcKLPT — The Guardian (@guardian) March 17, 2018

The Sunday Mirror follows up its investigation into sex abuse “gangs” in Telford, Shropshire.

US actress Rose McGowan has told the Sunday People about her experience speaking out about Harvey Weinstein.