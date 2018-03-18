A number of people have been injured and a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car was driven into a nightclub.

Kent Police say it is believed the driver had been asked to leave the venue following an altercation.

Witnesses described “a complete mess of panic and chaos” in the wake of the incident shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Footage posted on social media showed a large car, headlights still shining, on a chequered dancefloor inside a marquee at the Blake’s nightclub.

In another clip, security staff appear to surround the driver, and a reveller can be heard asking: “Why did he try and do that?”. Another replies: “I’m so confused.”

Shocked clubbers spilled out onto the street as emergency services arrived, with footage showing police cars, fire engines and ambulances lined up outside the venue.

Witness Sonny Powar said he saw two people get hit by the car before the driver was pulled from the vehicle.

“(It was) just a normal night out at Blake’s Nightclub in Gravesend in Kent,” he told the Press Association.

“But some guy wasn’t let into the club or got kicked out so he drove his 4×4 into the tent we was all in.

“It stopped at my feet so any further and I could have died, then he reversed up and we all ran.

“We ripped the tent wall apart and got out and called the police.

“It was a complete mess of panic and chaos.”

BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Reece Parkinson posted a video from inside the club on Twitter.

He said in the video: “My god I nearly died, so I’m in this club and this car came through the f****** club.

“A guy who didn’t get in drove through the club.”

Witnesses described the car crashing into the nightclub (PA/Sonny Powar)

Details on the conditions of those injured have not been released and the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

Kent Police said they were called to a nightclub in Queen Street at 11.47pm on Saturday.

The force said: “Kent Police has arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after an incident in Gravesend where a number of people have been injured when a car drove into a nightclub building.

“The driver of the vehicle who is believed to have been asked to leave the nightclub earlier that evening following an altercation has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody.

“This is not been being treated as a terror-related incident.”

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent two fire engines to the scene to assist the police.