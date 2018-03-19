Snow and ice are set to cause Monday morning misery as the wintry weather dubbed the “mini beast from the east” continues to disrupt the UK.

An amber weather warning for snow is in place in south west England and the Met Office said travel delays are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers.

Devon County Council has confirmed the closure of dozens of schools on Monday and described roads as “treacherous”, while train services are also affected.

If you need to travel on #Devon roads please be mindful of the difficult conditions and drive slowly. We will continure to clear and treat roads but it is treacherous in places — Devon County Council (@DevonCC) March 18, 2018

Some places are likely to see up to 40cm of snow, while it could feel as chilly as minus 10C in parts.

On Sunday evening, Great Western Railway said train services were disrupted due to severe weather.

⚠ Travel UpdateSunday 18/03 – 1830 Buses are now running between Swindon & Gloucester. Advance Tickets can be used at any time today. Travel earlier than planned if possible. Unused tickets can be used tomorrow.https://t.co/kSQp5pCyxo pic.twitter.com/9pw883Oq9x — GWR Help (@GWRHelp) March 18, 2018

Devon and Cornwall Police tweeted: “Further snow expected into the early hours of Monday. Police and partner agencies continue to work hard to keep roads open and people safe.

“Drivers are warned to expect snow and icy conditions on morning commute. Only travel if you have to and leave extra time for your journey.”

Further snow expected into the early hours of Monday. Police and partner agencies continue to work hard to keep roads open and people safe. Drivers are warned to expect snow and icy conditions on morning commute. Only travel if you have to and leave extra time for your journey. https://t.co/aXEm04kRpn — DevonCornwall Police (@DC_Police) March 18, 2018

Met Office forecaster Becky Mitchell said: “Tonight the main risk is disruptive snowfall which is across south west England. We’ve got an amber weather warning in force in the next few hours and into the early hours of the morning.

“So quite widely we could see 5cm perhaps at lower levels, and by the end of the night we could see 30-40cm in places across Dartmoor and Exmoor, and generally over higher ground.”

Ms Mitchell said there will be “really tricky” travelling conditions as snow begins to drift.

Here's the latest snowdar picture. #Snow in the southwest lingering through this evening. Further snow in the southeast moving westwards, and showers persisting in the north ❄️ pic.twitter.com/OQk6WziXA6 — Met Office (@metoffice) March 18, 2018

Southern counties of England and parts of South Wales could also see a few centimetres of snow by morning.

The forecaster warned of ice and said temperatures in many places will be below freezing.

Ms Mitchell said rural spots could see lows of minus 6C or minus 7C, and it will feel as cold as minus 8C or minus 10C.

It will turn a little less cold through Monday with a maximum temperature of 7C.

“Although it is less cold, it is going to still feel pretty chilly for most places,” she said, adding that milder, more average, temperatures will return in the coming days.