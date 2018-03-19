Vladimir Putin’s victory to remain as Russia’s president for a fourth term leads many of the papers on Monday, with the reported arrest of Ant McPartlin also making the headlines.

The i calls Mr Putin’s win a “landslide”, saying the newly elected leader responded to the Salisbury spy poisoning claims “immediately” after the victory. It reports that the Russian president said many more would have died had the nerve agent come from his military arsenal.

The Guardian says the victory pushes Mr Putin’s time in office to almost a quarter of a century, while also reporting on calls for Facebook and a data firm that worked with Donald Trump’s election team to explain a breach that affected “tens of millions of people”.

The Financial Times says Cambridge Analytica is in the “spotlight” amid claims the leaked information “helped Donald Trump win the US presidency”.

The Times reports that the higher turnout in the presidential elections was “largely thanks to Britain”, after accusations that Russia was behind the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal brought the nation’s people together.

The Sun leads with the ‘arrest’ of Saturday Night Takeaway presenter Ant McPartlin on suspicion of drink-driving. It says his Mini was in collision with two cars in south-west London on Sunday afternoon.

The Daily Mirror leads with the same story, reporting that a three-year-old girl was taken to hospital after the crash.

The Daily Mail’s investigation into airborne plastic particles features on its front page. Its study found that airborne particles were present on every sample of fish from eight supermarkets.

The “mini beast from the east” is also back on the news agenda as snow and ice hit large parts of the UK over the weekend. The Daily Telegraph leads with a picture of a man clearing a road in Bath, under the headline “The long and sliding road”.

The Metro reports on a BBC interview with Boris Johnson, who claimed Russia had been stockpiling chemical weapons for the past decade.

The Independent leads with the same story, saying the Foreign Secretary revealed he also had information that Russia was probing how nerve agents could be used for assassinations.

And the Daily Express says Premier League football could be “rocked to its core” over reports Theresa May is considering cracking down on Mr Putin’s allies.