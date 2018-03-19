A couple are facing trial over the death of a French nanny whose body was found on a bonfire.

The charred remains of Sophie Lionnet, 21, were discovered in a garden at a house in Southfields, south-west London, on September 20 last year.

At first police were unable to identify the body but later confirmed it was that of Ms Lionnet, of Wandsworth, who was originally from Troyes in north-east France.

Designer Sabrina Kouider, 35, and her partner Ouissem Medouni, 40, of Wimbledon Park Road, Wandsworth, south London, have denied her murder.

The pair will go on trial at the Old Bailey (Nick Ansell/PA)

But they have admitted perverting the course of justice by attempting to “dispose of the body of Sophie Lionnet by burning”.

The pair are due to go on trial at the Old Bailey before Judge Nicholas Hilliard, QC.

The case is expected to last for up to five weeks.