Disturbing CCTV footage has been released of a burglar stealing jewellery from a “terrified” dementia sufferer as she lay in bed.

The intruder was filmed forcing his way through the bedroom window of the 90-year-old’s home in Bromley, south-east London, before rifling through her possessions.

When the victim, who has Alzheimer’s, asked him what he was doing, he replied: “I am looking for jewellery,” and carried on searching her dresser and bedside table, before prowling around her living room.

The burglar, who struck at abut 6.30pm on March 6, was caught on camera because the victim’s family had installed CCTV in her home in Blackbrook Lane, Bromley, due to her dementia.

Detective Constable Dean Roberts said: “This incident has left the victim absolutely terrified and her family devastated.

“She has been targeted in a place where she has every right to feel at her most safe and comfortable.

“The CCTV footage is very clear. Do you recognise the man captured in these images?

“We also believe a torch light was shone through the window while the man was inside, suggesting there may have been an accomplice who was not caught on camera.

“Did you see two people acting suspiciously in the area?

“I would urge anyone with information to call us as soon as possible.”

The burglar is in his mid to late 30s or early 40s, and fled with the jewellery stuffed in a white paper bag.

Anyone with information can call Bromley CID on 07818 454 470, Tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.