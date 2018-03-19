Around 250 Scottish jobs are expected to be lost at energy firm Total following its takeover of another company.

The French energy giant recently completed its acquisition of Maersk Oil in a deal worth more than £5 billion, making it the second largest operator in the North Sea.

The firm has opened a consultation with employees in Aberdeen on its plans to cut staff and contractor posts and said it would aim to minimise redundancies in the process.

A Total spokeswoman said: “Following the acquisition of Maersk Oil we have reviewed our operations in Aberdeen and are now consulting with staff on the future size of our business there.

“We anticipate that this will result in a reduction of around 250 positions held today by staff and contractors. Total and Maersk’s employees in Aberdeen were told in staff meetings on Thursday 15 March.

“Final decisions will only be made after full consultation with staff and their representatives.

“Every effort will be made to minimise redundancies and to find alternative posts in other parts of Total’s global business for those staff in Aberdeen whose positions may close.”